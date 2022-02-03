Martin Trainer shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Martin Trainer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 150th at 6 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 12th green, Trainer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trainer at 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 5 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Trainer's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Trainer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 4 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer's tee shot went 101 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 6 over for the round.