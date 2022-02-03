Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Tway's 115 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Tway hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Tway hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Tway had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Tway got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Tway to 2 under for the round.