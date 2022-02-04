John Senden shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

John Senden hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Senden finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Senden's tee shot was a drop and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Senden chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to even for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Senden had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Senden's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Senden's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.