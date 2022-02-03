Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Dahmen's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 second, Dahmen chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.