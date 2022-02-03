Jimmy Walker putts well in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Jimmy Walker hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Walker's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Walker's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.