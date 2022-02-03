  • Jim Knous shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jim Knous makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Jim Knous makes birdie on No. 2 at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jim Knous makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 2nd hole.