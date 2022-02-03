Jim Knous shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jim Knous hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Knous reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Knous at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Knous's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Knous had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Knous chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Knous's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 6 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Knous had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knous to 6 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Knous hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knous at 5 under for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Knous hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.