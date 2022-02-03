Jason Day shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Day's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Day had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Day chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.