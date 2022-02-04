Jared Wolfe shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jared Wolfe hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 111th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wolfe's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.