Greg Chalmers shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Greg Chalmers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 111th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Chalmers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Chalmers's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Chalmers's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 2 over for the round.