Dylan Wu shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Dylan Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Wu chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wu at even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Wu hit a tee shot 106 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, Wu missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Wu chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.