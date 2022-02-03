Davis Riley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Riley's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Riley had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Riley hit his 220 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Riley hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.