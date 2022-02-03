David Lipsky shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, David Lipsky hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Lipsky's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Lipsky's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Lipsky hit a tee shot 107 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.