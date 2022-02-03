Curtis Thompson shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Curtis Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Thompson hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 13th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 178-yard par-3 17th green, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.