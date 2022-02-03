Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hadley hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Hadley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hadley's 119 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.