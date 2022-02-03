Chase Seiffert putts well in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chase Seiffert hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Chase Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Seiffert's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Seiffert's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Seiffert had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Seiffert his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Seiffert's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.