Charl Schwartzel shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Charl Schwartzel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 127th at 2 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwartzel had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, Schwartzel missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

Schwartzel hit his tee shot 271 yards to the native area on the 331-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.