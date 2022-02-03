Callum Tarren shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Callum Tarren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 111th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Tarren's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Tarren had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.