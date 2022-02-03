  • Callum Tarren shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Callum Tarren makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Callum Tarren's pin-high shot and birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Callum Tarren makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.