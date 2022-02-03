Bronson Burgoon finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 88th at even par; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Burgoon's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.