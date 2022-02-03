Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brice Garnett hit 15 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Garnett got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Garnett's 190 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.