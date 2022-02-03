Brendon Todd shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Todd's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Todd had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Todd hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 5 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 4 under for the round.