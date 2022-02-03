Brandon Wu finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brandon Wu hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 88th at even par; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 252 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Wu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Wu chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wu to even for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Wu chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.