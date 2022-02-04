Brad Marek shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brad Marek hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Marek finished his day tied for 88th at even par; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Marek got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Marek to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Marek had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Marek to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Marek chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Marek to even for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Marek's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Marek reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Marek to even-par for the round.