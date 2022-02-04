Bo Hoag shoots 7-over 79 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bo Hoag hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his day in 155th at 7 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Hoag had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Hoag's his third shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hoag missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hoag to 4 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 5 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 6 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 7 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 6 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 7 over for the round.