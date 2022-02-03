Ben Kohles shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ben Kohles hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Kohles had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kohles's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Kohles reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kohles's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kohles chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Kohles reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Kohles had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Kohles's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kohles chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Kohles hit a tee shot 116 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kohles's 176 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kohles to 4 under for the round.