Strong putting brings Austin Smotherman a 7-under 65 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Austin Smotherman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Jonas Blixt; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; and Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 12th, Austin Smotherman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Smotherman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Smotherman at 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Smotherman chipped in his third shot from 67 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Smotherman to 5 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Smotherman hit a tee shot 109 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Smotherman's 209 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smotherman to 7 under for the round.