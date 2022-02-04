  • Strong putting brings Austin Smotherman a 7-under 65 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Highlights

    Austin Smotherman drains 33-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at AT&T Pebble Beach

