Austin Cook shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Austin Cook hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Cook's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Cook chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

Cook got a double bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Cook hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Cook to 2 under for the round.