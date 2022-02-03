Andrew Landry putts well in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Andrew Landry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Andrew Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Andrew Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Landry's his second shot went 20 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.