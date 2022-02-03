Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Adam Svensson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, Svensson missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Svensson to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Svensson hit his 92 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the first, 381-yard par-4, Svensson hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Svensson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Svensson hit a tee shot 106 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.