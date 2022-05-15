Xander Schauffele delivers a bogey-free 11-under 61 in the fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Xander Schauffele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 5th at 23 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Xander Schauffele chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schauffele chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schauffele had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schauffele's 202 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 8 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 9 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Schauffele had a 205 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 10 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 11 under for the round.