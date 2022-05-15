Wesley Bryan shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Wesley Bryan hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 65th at 11 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

Bryan got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bryan's 190 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Bryan hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 5 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Bryan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bryan had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 5 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 6 under for the round.