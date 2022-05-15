Vince Whaley shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Vince Whaley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 25th at 17 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 first, Whaley's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Whaley had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Whaley's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Whaley's 215 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.