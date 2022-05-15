Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 73rd at 9 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 11th, Taylor's 158 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Taylor hit his 86 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.