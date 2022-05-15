Tyler Duncan shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 59th at 12 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Duncan chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Duncan's tee shot went 123 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Duncan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Duncan's 156 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.