Trey Mullinax shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 32nd at 16 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 first, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Mullinax's 157 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mullinax hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Mullinax had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Mullinax chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.