Tommy Fleetwood putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 59th at 12 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Tommy Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

Fleetwood hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 252 yards to the native area, his second shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 90 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

Fleetwood hit his drive to right rough on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, he sank his approach from 187 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.