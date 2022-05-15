Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Tom Hoge in the final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 17th at 18 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tom Hoge hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hoge's 90 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 232-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoge had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.