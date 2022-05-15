Taylor Moore shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Taylor Moore hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 32nd at 16 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Moore chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Moore's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 18th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Moore to 3 under for the round.