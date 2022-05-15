Stephan Jaeger finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 38th at 15 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put Jaeger at even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Jaeger's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Jaeger's tee shot went 194 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.