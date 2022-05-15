Seth Reeves shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Seth Reeves hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 69th at 10 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Reeves had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reeves chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Reeves's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to even for the round.