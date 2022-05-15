Sepp Straka shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 73rd at 9 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Straka had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Straka hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Straka hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.