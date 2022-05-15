  • Sepp Straka shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Sepp Straka makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

