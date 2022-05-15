Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 24 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 3rd at 24 under with Hideki Matsuyama; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Muñoz hit his 224 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.