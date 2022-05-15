  • Seamus Power shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Seamus Power makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power's 15-footer to birdie No. 15 at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Seamus Power makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.