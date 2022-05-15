Seamus Power shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Seamus Power hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 17th at 18 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Power's 146 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Power had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Power chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Power hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Power's tee shot went 123 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.