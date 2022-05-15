Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 15th at 19 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

At the 512-yard par-4 13th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.