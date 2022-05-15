Scott Stallings shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 25th at 17 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Stallings had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Stallings had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.