Sahith Theegala shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 79th at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

At the 14th, 330-yard par-4, Theegala hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

Theegala his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.