Ryan Palmer putts himself to a 6-under 66 in final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day tied for 5th at 23 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 first, Ryan Palmer's 154 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Palmer hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.