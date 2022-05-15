Rory Sabbatini shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 25th at 17 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Sabbatini's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Sabbatini had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 121 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.