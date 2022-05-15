Peter Uihlein putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Peter Uihlein hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Uihlein finished his day tied for 65th at 11 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Peter Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Uihlein hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

Uihlein hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 569-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Uihlein's his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.