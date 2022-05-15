Peter Malnati shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 9th at 21 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a 247 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 third, Malnati chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Malnati's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Malnati hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.