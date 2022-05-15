Paul Barjon shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Paul Barjon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 65th at 11 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 15th green, Barjon suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Barjon at 1 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 17th, Barjon missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Barjon to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Barjon hit an approach shot from 211 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Barjon had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 10 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Barjon to 1 under for the round.